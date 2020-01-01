 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. CBD Mini Healing Stick - 160mg

CBD Mini Healing Stick - 160mg

by Wildflower

$33.00MSRP

About this product

This highly concentrated CBD Healing Stick is formulated with therapeutic essential oils like arnica and wintergreen, which help to combat acute and stubborn pains and inflammations. Once applied, the unique blend of therapeutic ingredients will immediately cool and soothe any discomfort for long-lasting relief. This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC. Benefits: • Targeted pain relief • Cool and soothing • Joint and muscle pain relief • Anti-inflammation • Treats skin conditions • Acne treatment • Arthritis care • Headache relief Ingredients: Coconut oil, Hemp oil, Shea butter, Cocoa Butter, Beeswax, Ecosoya, Vitamin E, Arnica, Full spectrum CBD oil, Wintergreen and other essential oils. Suggested Usage: Apply after a hot bath or shower for better absorption.

About this brand

WILDFLOWER’S MISSION The Wildflower mission is to connect people with the healing power of plants. We live to share and inspire holistic wellness by designing and developing the best-performing CBD and cannabis wellness products available, and provide options for people seeking holistic wellness and health. We will achieve this mission through a commitment to our values of transparency, sustainability, and freedom. With these values, we hope to help make the world a better place. WILDFLOWER PROMISES 100% Natural Ingredients All Wildflower products are formulated from plant-derived and natural ingredients. We tirelessly search for better and improved ingredients and formulations. Effective Our full-spectrum CBD extracts are derived from the highest quality whole hemp plants and are packed with essential amino acids and beneficial terpenes. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed We strive to deliver the best products. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction and we stand behind that with a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all Wildflower products.