This highly concentrated CBD Healing Stick is formulated with therapeutic essential oils like arnica and wintergreen, which help to combat acute and stubborn pains and inflammations. Once applied, the unique blend of therapeutic ingredients will immediately cool and soothe any discomfort for long-lasting relief.



This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC.



Benefits:

• Targeted pain relief

• Cool and soothing

• Joint and muscle pain relief

• Anti-inflammation

• Treats skin conditions

• Acne treatment

• Arthritis care

• Headache relief



Ingredients: Coconut oil, Hemp oil, Shea butter, Cocoa Butter, Beeswax, Ecosoya, Vitamin E, Arnica, Full spectrum CBD oil, Wintergreen and other essential oils.



Suggested Usage: Apply after a hot bath or shower for better absorption.