CBD Mist Starter Kit

by Wildflower

$199.99MSRP

About this product

Our CBD Wellness Starter Kits offer a glimpse into the world of plant-based healing. We have mindfully chosen each Wildflower product to provide a holistic wellness experience. Try our Mist or Rain kit to see what remedy works best for you. CBD COOL STICK Targeted relief for anywhere you need. CBD CAPSULES Perfect fit for your daily self-care rituals. CBD VANILLA SOAP Restorative everyday cleanser for head-to-toe healthy skin. CBD LAVENDER SOAP Calming everyday cleanser for head-to-toe healthy skin.

About this brand

WILDFLOWER’S MISSION The Wildflower mission is to connect people with the healing power of plants. We live to share and inspire holistic wellness by designing and developing the best-performing CBD and cannabis wellness products available, and provide options for people seeking holistic wellness and health. We will achieve this mission through a commitment to our values of transparency, sustainability, and freedom. With these values, we hope to help make the world a better place. WILDFLOWER PROMISES 100% Natural Ingredients All Wildflower products are formulated from plant-derived and natural ingredients. We tirelessly search for better and improved ingredients and formulations. Effective Our full-spectrum CBD extracts are derived from the highest quality whole hemp plants and are packed with essential amino acids and beneficial terpenes. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed We strive to deliver the best products. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction and we stand behind that with a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all Wildflower products.