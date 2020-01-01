 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Double Tangie Banana Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

About this product

THC: 66.4% CBD: <LOQ Processed by Willamette Valley Alchemy

About this strain

Double Tangie Banana

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Double Tangie Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain developed by Crockett Family Farms. Supposedly a cross between Banana Sherbert and DNA Genetics’ orange-flavored Tangie, Double Tangie Banana oozes with crystal resin and citrus aromas. Anyone who has tried Tangie knows that this strain was primarily bred for the flavor enthusiasts, so if you’re searching for a strain with an impressive terpene profile, look no further.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract