Pineapple Disposable Vape 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
“Liquid Live Resin”or LLR, is WVA’s signature product that is “Live Resin” in a liquid form. This amazingly potent and aromatic extract is most commonly found in Ccell cartridges and Pax Pods. WVA uses a proprietary processing method to achieve this beautiful, translucent, Live Resin that flows like water. This product contains ONLY pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin. You may also find this packaged into “Drippers” for easy dabbing or adding into your favorite smoke.
Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.
