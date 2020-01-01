Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
GENETICS: Hortilab Seeds’ (Sour Power female) x Karma Genetics’ (Biker Kush) THC: 78.57% CBD: 0.17% TERPENES: 5.99% TOP 3 TERPENES: beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, beta-Myrcene • CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge) • Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon • 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™) • Includes Real Sandalwood Tip This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
A project between Hortilab Seeds and Karma Genetics, Sour Power OG was produced by crossing Karma’s Biker Kush and Hortilab’s Sour Power female. Its aroma carries notes of sour fuel and lemons, building up to an alerting and uplifting profile. The balanced high is relaxing, freeing you from stress while still allowing for physical activity as long as you're mindful of your dose.