The three-time Cannabis Cup winning Sour Power is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by HortiLab Seeds. A cross between StarBud and East Coast Sour Diesel, Sour Power buds are crowned with pale pointed leaves and a garland of orange hairs. Medical cannabis patients treating anxiety, PTSD, depression, nausea, Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, and inflammation have recommended Sour Power. However, the strain’s typically high THC content should be considered with caution by new consumers, as THC may aggravate anxiety symptoms in some individuals. Sour Power plants thrive indoors, with a flowering time of 9 to 11 weeks and heavy yields.

Effects

37 people reported effects
Happy 72%
Uplifted 64%
Relaxed 62%
Talkative 54%
Euphoric 51%
Depression 32%
Stress 32%
Anxiety 32%
Fatigue 27%
Lack of appetite 24%
Dry eyes 21%
Dry mouth 18%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

51

Avatar for curiousgeorge03
Member since 2014
Fantastic smoke - gives you an intense bussing sensation from only 3 pulls. That slight bit of indica genetics makes this a very mellow high as well as being euphoric and talkative. Great for daytime, I'd smoke this every day if I could. Goes perfectly with any instrument!
CreativeEuphoricTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Gtree50
Member since 2015
I smoked this just now before going to the grocery store and I was very talkative, happy, and hungry 😁 I may have reeked as well
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for OGCrash
Member since 2015
I enjoyed this strain very much. I wanted to try it for the focus aspect of it. The high levels of THC though, made it impossible to actually work. Still not the one I'm looking for in terms of being able to work without being too far gone. But it's a good head high that comes on fast and doesn'...
FocusedHungryUplifted
Avatar for ChemicalGeorge
Member since 2018
Alright, let me start off with how the bud looks. The buds were big, beautiful and simply AMAZING. The buds were pointy, it had a pale, yet strong green color. There were some purple hairs on it which made it look that much more amazing. Now the was a ass load of crystals on this bud. It looked like...
EnergeticRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for sn0w0wl
Member since 2015
One of my favourites for a nice relaxing evening! This has a great relaxing clear high that's great for catching up on your favourite tv shows or just having a nice relaxing evening without a crazy burnout. Also a wonderful complement to mix up with other strains.
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
StarBud
parent
Second strain parent
East Coast Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Power
Strain child
Sour Power OG
child

