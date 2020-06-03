 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. WIND CBD Salve - 500MG - 1oz.

WIND CBD Salve - 500MG - 1oz.

by Wind CBD

Write a review
Wind CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals WIND CBD Salve - 500MG - 1oz.

$29.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Hemp Oil Balm Salve is created with beeswax and MCT oil, as well as, essential oils for soothing and targeted action with a broad spectrum profile. Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich hemp oil, Beeswax, MCT oil (medium-chain triglycerides), lavender oil, eucalyptus oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wind CBD Logo
WIND CBD IS COMMITTED TO DELIVERING RELIABLE INFORMATION AND PRODUCTS TO HELP PEOPLE IN THEIR LIVES TO UNDERSTAND AND DISCOVER THE BENEFITS OF HEMP FLOWER. BECAUSE OF SUPERIOR QUALITY CONTROL AND FARMERS, WIND CBD IS PROUD TO SAY THAT OUR FLOWERS ORIGINATE FROM COLORADO, THIS IS WHY WE ARE CONFIDENT IN OUR PRODUCT BEING DISPLAYED IN VISIBLY CLEAR BAGS. WIND CBD IS PROUD TO PUBLISH OUR UP-TO-DATE COA'S/LAB RESULTS FOR EACH AND EVERY PRODUCT.