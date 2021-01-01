 Loading…

Wonder Relax Gummies 2:1 (Blueberry)

by Wonder Wellness

About this product

Like sipping tea while unwinding on your couch, Wonder Relax is for when the wonder of serenity is all you really want. All of our formulas feature a distinct combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and botanicals to deliver consistent effects. Each Wonder Relax Gummy features 10mg CBD, 5mg of THC enhanced with Lemon Balm and paired with a delicious blueberry flavor. With Wonder we help you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses.

About this brand

At Wonder Wellness Co., we want to make the world of cannabis simple to understand and easy to experience for everyone. Try our Gummies or Minis, each with three distinctly-flavored experience options. Visit a dispensary near you to find low-dose, approachable cannabis that is innovative yet intuitive, fun to explore, and conducive to living well.

