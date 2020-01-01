Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
2 pieces
$14.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
0.5 grams
$5.00
Pickup 29.6 miles away
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.