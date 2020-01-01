Wonderbrett is a true icon within the cannabis community and is known as one of the original pioneers in California. For decades, Wonderbrett has been an innovator and purveyor of the highest quality cannabis products in the world. Our rare genetics, exotic terpene profiles, and meticulous cultivation techniques create an unforgettable, ultra-premium product... every time. WonderBrett is for the sophisticated connoisseur and only produces craft, small-batch, artisanal products. We spare no expense. We cut no corners. We are extremely passionate about everything we do in effort to provide consumers with a “best in breed” experience. Our mission and daily vision is to elevate your experiences for every lifestyle or use occasion both medicinally and recreationally. No matter what you enjoy doing or ailment you’re seeking relief from, by pairing our variety of products with your lifestyle, we transcend the ordinary into extraordinary. Whether you want to alleviate acute pain, inflammation, anxiety, or insomnia or simply enjoy some of your favorite activities such as yoga, surfing, hiking, parties, festivals, or movies, we have you covered.