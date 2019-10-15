 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. XO CBD 1000mg CBD Tincture

XO CBD 1000mg CBD Tincture

by XO CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.011
XO CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures XO CBD 1000mg CBD Tincture

$99.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

 NATURAL ALL ORGANIC INGREDIENTS  CRUELTY FREE  SUSTAINABLE - https://xohempofficial.com/sustainability/  ZERO THC  LAB TESTED - http://www.xohemp.info/  FDA COMPLIANT  MADE IN THE USA XO CBD tincture contains 1000mg of natural bioactive CBD. XO CBD is formulated from a natural process by experienced herbalists to create an active CBD that is far more potent than the typical isolate and CBDA products that are currently on the market. The XO CBD product line is THC free, so no worries about failing a drug test or legal issues with any product purchased here. It’s all about the Love- At Xo we care about your health. Each bottle contains a QRC code for the exact batch you purchased, no more looking at testing results that are posted from other companies that are months old. XO goes one step further than any company out there by providing pesticide testing. For more information about our product credibility visit our about us page and click on the bios. This is a two-week supply. Simply shake thoroughly and ingest 1ml of tincture in the morning and night. Please do not mix with any beverages as that may cause the CBD to come out of solution. You may add this to food but do not cook with it, as that may degrade the CBD. The XO CBD tincture includes a built in eye dropper with 1ml measurement mark that is in quarter ml mark increments. The XO CBD tincture comes with child resistant packaging for safe storage. We invite you to join us in our effort to save the world by recycling your packaging. All XO family products are packaged under our carbon footprint watch program. We are doing our part by using a low-no plastic approach. Our boxes are made from hemp and/or recycled cardboard. Check out our BRAND PAGE on LEAFLY for more product info.. XO CBD Tinctures are great for your pet! Simply add 1ml to their food every day.

11 customer reviews

Show all
5.011

write a review

Ikeor

While the product may and does stand on its own. Worth noting that XO CBD is 100% a company that you should support. This company invests in its staff and will always put quality over profit.

Adrian710420

XO CBD Has changed my life. I now no longer have trouble sleeping. My anxiety is completely gone and I put in a full days work caring for a daughter with a TBI injury. This company cares about you and the product has no awful aftertaste. Clean and XO 1,000mg CBD has given me the ability to care for both myself and my daughter without negative side effects. Hats off to this caring company. A grateful mother & Grandmother.

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

XO CBD Logo
We know your BODY is your TEMPLE. That’s why you will never find chemicals, synthetics or artificial additives in any of our family of products. Our Mission is to create and promote SUSTAINABLE brands in the new and emerging cannabis industry with a focus on NATURAL, ORGANIC, and holistic products that are actually good for you. That's why we go above and beyond with our testing; looking for pesticides, heavy metals, myotoxins and other bad things that are a result of not following organic practices in our hemp CBD biomass we extract. Our promise is to deliver you the best CBD product on the market with the lowest ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT in production. A better product, a better planet a better you! So what are you waiting for join the TRIBE!!! @ www.xocbdofficial.com  NATURAL ALL ORGANIC INGREDIENTS  CRUELTY FREE  SUSTAINABLE ( https://xohempofficial.com/sustainability/ )  ZERO THC  LAB TESTED ( http://www.xohemp.info/ )  FDA COMPLIANT  MADE IN THE USA We work with industry regulators to expose fraud and corruption in the Hemp Industry. https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Industry-Insiders-Warn-of-Fraud-at-Marijuana-Testing-Labs-458125743.html Follow us on social media to stay in the loop. Because you should know whos making your CBD. @XOCARES