Adrian710420
on October 13th, 2019
XO CBD 500mg is used by both myself and my daughter who suffered a TBI last year. The 500mg we use topically for sore knees & back . We use all 3 of the products from XOCBD . I cannot express the thankfulness we feel in finding this clean and independently tested, Great tasting product. You will not be disappointed in XOCBD. This product has changed our lives for the better. This company really cares. A Mother & Grandmother who have tried so many different CBD Products. And find XOCBD to be a first class winner. I highly recommend.