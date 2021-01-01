Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Green Version
The Yocan LIT Twist vaporizer battery is latest vape pen from Yocan.com. This device allows you to adjust the output voltage between 1.8 and 4.2V by twisting the knob at the bottom of the battery device. Different voltage outputs allows you to experience different flavors.https://vape.lab-ch.com/yocan-lit-twist-vaporizer-battery-adjust-the-output-voltage-by-twisting-the-knob/ Compatible with all oil, concentrate, and essential oil cartridges with a 510 thread. Yocan LIT Features: Control the voltage with variable voltage twist knob Adjustable Voltage: 1.8V – 4.8V Compatible with most vape cartridges. Long lasting 400mAh battery. 510 Threaded Preheat mode 10 Seconds Hold Time Fits all 510 Thread cartridges Micro USB Port Learn more Yocan LIT information, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com
