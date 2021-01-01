 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Green Version

Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Green Version

by Yocan®

Write a review
Yocan® Vaping Vape Pens Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Green Version

$40.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The Yocan LIT Twist vaporizer battery is latest vape pen from Yocan.com. This device allows you to adjust the output voltage between 1.8 and 4.2V by twisting the knob at the bottom of the battery device. Different voltage outputs allows you to experience different flavors.https://vape.lab-ch.com/yocan-lit-twist-vaporizer-battery-adjust-the-output-voltage-by-twisting-the-knob/ Compatible with all oil, concentrate, and essential oil cartridges with a 510 thread. Yocan LIT Features: Control the voltage with variable voltage twist knob Adjustable Voltage: 1.8V – 4.8V Compatible with most vape cartridges. Long lasting 400mAh battery. 510 Threaded Preheat mode 10 Seconds Hold Time Fits all 510 Thread cartridges Micro USB Port Learn more Yocan LIT information, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com

About this brand

Yocan® Logo
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review