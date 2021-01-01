 Loading…

Yocan Torch Azure Green Version (Glass / Metal Tube)

by Yocan®

If you are a concentrate lover, you’ll probably to know the Torch from Yocan Tech. Keeping read and find best vape trick to get start this portable eNail device. The Yocan Torch can change any bong into a concentrate vaporizer. You’ll see two vertical cylinders. The shorter side is the atomizer, while the taller side is your battery. At the bottom, there is a tiered connector that is designed to fit into any glass water piece. The Yocan Torch Portable eNail is an attachment for 14mm and 18mm sized water pipes (not included), it makes dabbing safer for anyone whether on-the-go or at home. Yocan Torch Providing an Alternative Way to Vaping Main Features: Compact eNail USB Charging Battery Capacity: 1100mah Coil Resistance: 0.5ohms Connection: 14mm-18mm Male/Female Joint Airflow Control on Metal Tube Flavor Retention on Glass Tube 15-Second Continuous Use Quartz Dual Coil Quartz Tri Coil Learn more Yocan Torch features, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

