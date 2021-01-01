About this product

If you are a concentrate lover, you’ll probably to know the Torch from Yocan Tech. Keeping read and find best vape trick to get start this portable eNail device.



The Yocan Torch can change any bong into a concentrate vaporizer. You’ll see two vertical cylinders. The shorter side is the atomizer, while the taller side is your battery. At the bottom, there is a tiered connector that is designed to fit into any glass water piece. The Yocan Torch Portable eNail is an attachment for 14mm and 18mm sized water pipes (not included), it makes dabbing safer for anyone whether on-the-go or at home.



Yocan Torch Providing an Alternative Way to Vaping



Main Features:



Compact eNail



USB Charging



Battery Capacity: 1100mah



Coil Resistance: 0.5ohms



Connection: 14mm-18mm Male/Female Joint



Airflow Control on Metal Tube



Flavor Retention on Glass Tube



15-Second Continuous Use



Quartz Dual Coil



Quartz Tri Coil



