  CBD Full spectrum 1000 mg Organic Ointment Cream with CBG, CBN, CBC with Terpenes

CBD Full spectrum 1000 mg Organic Ointment Cream with CBG, CBN, CBC with Terpenes

by Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes

CBD Full spectrum 1000 mg Organic Ointment Cream with CBG, CBN, CBC with Terpenes

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Our skin cream is formulated for normal to dry, sun damaged or stressed-out skin. The organic hemp CBD oil in the cream relaxes and soothes the skin. The CBD Salve, heals, balances, nourishes and moisturizes skin. Helps diminish dryness that causes wrinkles.1000 MG of CBD oil in our ointment. Who it’s for: People who have combination skin and want a simple skin balancing cream with very few ingredients with high quality CBD oil from our organic farm. Why it works so well: Shea butter provides emollient, moisturizing benefits. CBD oil for deep healing and cell reparation Essential oil of lavender is very balancing for combination skin. INGREDIENTS Purified water, prunus dulcis (almond oil), karite (shea butter), vegetable glycerin, natural grain alcohol, hectorite mineral, xanthomonas campestris (xanthan gum), essential oil of lavandula angustifolia (lavender), soy lecithin, and citrus grandis (citrus seed extract) Our fresh grown ingredients make our products safe cosmetics! Results: Helps diminish dryness that causes wrinkles. Heals balances, nourishes and moisturizes skin. For Best Results Apply our CBD Moisturizing Cream to entire face, neck and body area day and night. All of our moisturizers are wonderful for the hands and feet too!

3 customer reviews

5.03

Maxlogan2002

I've been using Yudah products for the past 9 months and have had absolutely fantastic results!! Thanks, Yudah!

Yudah

This cream works great 1000 mg of full-spectrum the consistency is great no chalky residue.

Mjerz

This product not only smells great but also is very effective in relieving pain. Love this topical!

About this brand

Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes Logo
Yudah wellness products are derived from our carefully and organically grown and selected hemp plants on our licensed farm in Colorado. Our brand names YUDAH, JAUXX and BESTY are our line up that come from our farm. This farm to table approach is not only unique it is better and of the highest quality. We grow, harvest, cure, extract and formulate every product we offer and we are the largest vertically integrated hemp company in the United States. No outsourced material is found in our product lines which means we can guarantee that what you buy will never contain pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals or any chemicals of any kind. We water our plants from a deep Colorado aquafer and this means cool, pure natural drinking water is what our plants absorb and use to energize and grow. The best genetics, the best water and soil thus delivering the cleanest and purest product in the marketplace.