About this product

Our skin cream is formulated for normal to dry, sun damaged or stressed-out skin. The organic hemp CBD oil in the cream relaxes and soothes the skin. The CBD Salve, heals, balances, nourishes and moisturizes skin. Helps diminish dryness that causes wrinkles.1000 MG of CBD oil in our ointment.



Who it’s for: People who have combination skin and want a simple skin balancing cream with very few ingredients with high quality CBD oil from our organic farm.



Why it works so well:

Shea butter provides emollient, moisturizing benefits.

CBD oil for deep healing and cell reparation

Essential oil of lavender is very balancing for combination skin.



INGREDIENTS

Purified water, prunus dulcis (almond oil), karite (shea butter), vegetable glycerin, natural grain alcohol, hectorite mineral, xanthomonas campestris (xanthan gum), essential oil of lavandula angustifolia (lavender), soy lecithin, and citrus grandis (citrus seed extract)



Our fresh grown ingredients make our products safe cosmetics!



Results: Helps diminish dryness that causes wrinkles. Heals balances, nourishes and moisturizes skin.



For Best Results

Apply our CBD Moisturizing Cream to entire face, neck and body area day and night. All of our moisturizers are wonderful for the hands and feet too!