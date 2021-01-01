 Loading…

Hybrid

Ghetto Bird

by Yuma Way LLC

Ghetto Bird

Terpenes
  1. Ocimene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Ghetto Bird is hybrid cross between Ice Queen and Blue Heron. A flavorful strain, Ghetto Bird balances the lavender and rose flavors of Ice Queen with the berry and pine notes of Blue Heron. Consumers can expect invigorating effects that pair perfectly with productive afternoons and weekends.

