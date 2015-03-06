ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.5 54 reviews

Ice Queen

Ice Queen is a hybrid strain that crosses White Widow and Cinderella 99 in a sativa-heavy blend fit for royalty. Its light, loose buds are powdered with frost-like resin that blankets the buds like fresh snowfall. One whiff of Ice Queen fills your nose with a sweet bouquet of lavender and rose aromas accented by subtle pepper notes. Another variety of Ice Queen was once bred by No Mercy Seeds, who combined Master Ice and Valley Queen; however, you may find this rendition harder to come by in today’s market.

36 people reported effects
Happy 66%
Uplifted 61%
Creative 58%
Relaxed 47%
Energetic 38%
Stress 52%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 27%
ADD/ADHD 25%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

54

Lineage

Cinderella 99
White Widow
Ice Queen
Ghetto Bird
