ArthroDyne Complete for Pets 5mg, 10mg, 40mg and 90 capsules, 180 capsules

by Yuzu CBD Plus

About this product

Drawing from their deep knowledge and expertise of the powerful benefits of broad-spectrum CBD, combined with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit, our doctors and scientists have developed a capsule specifically for our four-legged friends. Their passion for pets means that your beloved companion can also enjoy the benefits of broad-spectrum CBD to help improve their quality of life. Key Benefits Your Pet May Experience†: Improvement in Stride and Ease of Movement Reduced Inflammation Reduced Pain and Joint Discomfort

About this brand

The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.

