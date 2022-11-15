About this product
Drawing from their deep knowledge and expertise of the powerful benefits of broad-spectrum CBD, combined with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit, our doctors and scientists have developed a capsule specifically for our four-legged friends. Their passion for pets means that your beloved companion can also enjoy the benefits of broad-spectrum CBD to help improve their quality of life.
Key Benefits Your Pet May Experience†:
Improvement in Stride and Ease of Movement
Reduced Inflammation
Reduced Pain and Joint Discomfort
About this brand
Yuzu CBD Plus
The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.