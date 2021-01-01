Coffee Bean Splash CBD mg: 5mg per piece Qty: 35 pieces, 50 pieces, 70 pieces per bag
About this product
Chef Jean Marie Aubonne travels the world over searching for the best of the best roasted coffee beans and covers them in his award-winning premium chocolate. These delicious morsels deliver all the powerful benefits of CBD combined with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit. Key Benefits You Might Experience†: Reduced inflammation Reduced blood pressure Fights depression Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more pieces daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional. Contains no: gluten, yeast, corn, wheat, egg, fish products, or preservatives. † These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About this brand
Yuzu CBD Plus
