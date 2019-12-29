Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
With a sweet addicting minty cookie flavor that you won’t be able to get enough of. Just be warned – with its super powerful 28-30% THC level it’s easy to overdo it. The smell of Do-Si-Do is just as intoxicating as the flavor, with a sweet minty aroma that’s accented by fresh lime and pine. Once you get past the flavor, the effects are just as addicting. The Do-Si-Do high hits you fast and hard with a cerebral rush of euphoric energy that lasts for only a few moments before fading into a happy stoney introspection. As your mind falls deeper and deeper into itself, a warming body buzz will start to wash over you, first moving down your spine before extending through your limbs, leaving you helplessly sedated and completely couch-locked. With these hard-hitting effects, Do-Si-Do is said to be perfect for the experienced user suffering from conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, nausea, and depression.
I live in california and have tried lots of different phenos of this strain. At first i thought i didn't like it. But a guy i know, grew it to perfection. The flavor was on point. The terpenes stood out. Since then; ive had it a few other times, honestly super fire. It really depends on if the flavor is there or not. One of the most tasty strains ive ever had. Especially with the gelatos and sherbs being a contender to choose from
It's pretty good. I really enjoy the smell. It's pungent, but not overwhelming. And the high from it is very mellow and smooth.
One of my all time favorite strains! Dosi has a fruity, OG aroma and that turns into sweet vapor hits. This strain is incredible for my tremors. In the time it takes to inhale and exhale the first hit, I go from shaking like a leaf to moving smooth as silk again. It absolutely crushes anxiety, stress and nervousness. Wish I had this when I used to get panic attacks. Perfect strain for social anxiety. Starts with a clear, uplifting head high and rapidly sinks into a heavy, soothing, muscle-melting, couch-locking body high. I have come to really love and rely on this strain to help keep me mobile and pain-free on rough days. I stock up on it every chance I get. If you have a lot of pain and/or anxiety and tolerance for heavy Indica body highs, it’s an excellent functional day strain. And the perfect thing to come home to after a hard day at work or a wild night out. Might put some to sleep, but to me it’s an any time time strain that’s like a giant sigh of relief for the body, mind and soul.
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.