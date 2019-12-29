TigerGreen74 on September 28th, 2019

One of my all time favorite strains! Dosi has a fruity, OG aroma and that turns into sweet vapor hits. This strain is incredible for my tremors. In the time it takes to inhale and exhale the first hit, I go from shaking like a leaf to moving smooth as silk again. It absolutely crushes anxiety, stress and nervousness. Wish I had this when I used to get panic attacks. Perfect strain for social anxiety. Starts with a clear, uplifting head high and rapidly sinks into a heavy, soothing, muscle-melting, couch-locking body high. I have come to really love and rely on this strain to help keep me mobile and pain-free on rough days. I stock up on it every chance I get. If you have a lot of pain and/or anxiety and tolerance for heavy Indica body highs, it’s an excellent functional day strain. And the perfect thing to come home to after a hard day at work or a wild night out. Might put some to sleep, but to me it’s an any time time strain that’s like a giant sigh of relief for the body, mind and soul.