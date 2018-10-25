About this product

With a sweet addicting minty cookie flavor that you won’t be able to get enough of. Just be warned – with its super powerful 28-30% THC level it’s easy to overdo it. The smell of Do-Si-Do is just as intoxicating as the flavor, with a sweet minty aroma that’s accented by fresh lime and pine. Once you get past the flavor, the effects are just as addicting. The Do-Si-Do high hits you fast and hard with a cerebral rush of euphoric energy that lasts for only a few moments before fading into a happy stoney introspection. As your mind falls deeper and deeper into itself, a warming body buzz will start to wash over you, first moving down your spine before extending through your limbs, leaving you helplessly sedated and completely couch-locked. With these hard-hitting effects, Do-Si-Do is said to be perfect for the experienced user suffering from conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, nausea, and depression.