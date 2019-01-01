 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Hoss Glass 18 Inch Colored Top Thick Beaker Bong with Carry Case and Parts

Hoss Glass 18 Inch Colored Top Thick Beaker Bong with Carry Case and Parts

by Utopia Glass

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts! Thick Beaker with Colored Top. This Beaker is much like the classic beaker with a few updates to styling and durability. It has been designed with a thick 10mm glass bottom, a new streamlined ice catcher, and a thick joint. The Colored top also comes in a variety of five different colors. It provides a sleek new look to a classic piece Dimensions : Height: 18" Inches / 450mm Joint Size: 14mm Bowl Thickness: 7mm Includes : (1) H151 - Thick Beaker with Colored Top (1) YX10C - 14cm Color Downstem (1) YX12NCP - 14mm Cone Bowl (1) YX21C - 14mm Super Thick Bowl (1) Q005 - 14mm Quartz Banger (1) Hoss Glass Carry Case

Retailer and Distributor of Cannabis Accessories of the Best Brands on the Market. Your One-Stop Shop for all your smoking and vaporizing needs ! 20 Years experience providing products to happy customers