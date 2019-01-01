About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts! Thick Beaker with Colored Top. This Beaker is much like the classic beaker with a few updates to styling and durability. It has been designed with a thick 10mm glass bottom, a new streamlined ice catcher, and a thick joint. The Colored top also comes in a variety of five different colors. It provides a sleek new look to a classic piece Dimensions : Height: 18" Inches / 450mm Joint Size: 14mm Bowl Thickness: 7mm Includes : (1) H151 - Thick Beaker with Colored Top (1) YX10C - 14cm Color Downstem (1) YX12NCP - 14mm Cone Bowl (1) YX21C - 14mm Super Thick Bowl (1) Q005 - 14mm Quartz Banger (1) Hoss Glass Carry Case