A1
aka A1 Haze
A1 effects are mostly energizing.
A1 potency is higher THC than average.
A1 is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of A1 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
A1 strain effects
A1 strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
