ADL Runtz
ADL Runtz
ARu
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Giggly
Berry
Lemon
Earthy
ADL Runtz effects are mostly calming.
ADL Runtz is a cannabis strain and a variant of Runtz. ADL stands for Ameretto Di Limon. ADL Runtz may be a cross of ADL x Runtz. Ameretto Di Limon is reportedly a strain from Don Merfos Exotics x Miami Gardenz x Gerbs Herbz. ADL is Lemon Cherry Gelato #7, so an ADL Runtz will stay squarely in that flavor and effect zone of berry, gassy, and indica hybrid. Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.
