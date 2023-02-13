THC 15%CBG 1%Terpinolene
Alien Booberry effects are mostly calming.
Alien Booberry potency is higher THC than average.
Alien Booberry is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, aroused, and energetic. Alien Booberry has 15% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien Booberry, before let us know! Leave a review.
Alien Booberry strain effects
