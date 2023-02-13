Alien Grapevine effects are mostly energizing.
Alien Grapevine potency is higher THC than average.
Alien Grapevine is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, focused, and uplifted. Alien Grapevine has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien Grapevine, before let us know! Leave a review.
Alien Grapevine strain effects
Alien Grapevine strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
