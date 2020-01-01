Bred by the team at Anesia Seeds, Amnesia Flash is an award-winning cross using top-quality Dutch genetics. Expect a sharp floral aroma and flavor reminiscent of chili peppers, and a high that sedates your body and kicks your mind into gear. Buds are light green in color with soft orange pistils and a blanketing of white trichomes.
Strain spotlight
