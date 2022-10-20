Animal Kush Mints effects are mostly calming.
Animal Kush Mints potency is higher THC than average.
Animal Kush Mints is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, tingly, and happy. Animal Kush Mints has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Animal Kush Mints, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Animal Kush Mints weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Animal Kush Mints sensations
Animal Kush Mints helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Animal Kush Mints products near you
Similar to Animal Kush Mints near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—