  Badazz Cheese
Indica

4.5 2 reviews

Badazz Cheese

Badazz Cheese

Part of Big Buddha’s Cheese Collection, Badazz Cheese crosses Badazz O.G. Kush with their flagship Big Buddha Cheese to create an indica-dominant strain with piney, earthy, and spicy qualities. Consumers tend to feel an uplifting, euphoric high that washes away both mental and physical stress. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

Avatar for cccofmaine420
Member since 2014
Got several phenotypes out of this strain some excellent some not so much. Too unstable to continually grow but popped several seeds and will keep it in rotation for a bit.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
Big Buddha Cheese
parent
Strain
Badazz Cheese

