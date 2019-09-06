Part of Big Buddha’s Cheese Collection, Badazz Cheese crosses Badazz O.G. Kush with their flagship Big Buddha Cheese to create an indica-dominant strain with piney, earthy, and spicy qualities. Consumers tend to feel an uplifting, euphoric high that washes away both mental and physical stress.
