Banana Dawg
aka Banana Dog
Banana Dawg effects are mostly energizing.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Banana Dawg, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Dawg
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Banana Dawg sensations
Banana Dawg helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Banana Dawg products near you
Similar to Banana Dawg near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—