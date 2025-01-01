Banana Shack
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
stock photo similar to Banana Shack
Banana Shack
BSH
Indica
Banana Shack potency is higher THC than average.
Banana Shack is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Shwale from a genetic cross of Honey Bananas x Jomo. This tingly, tropical strain offers a soothing body buzz to ease pain while helping with inflammation and anxiety. Banana Shack grows into robust plants with wide buds in shades of hunter green and deep purple. Limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool create a banana-forward, vanilla-laden flavor experience. An excellent strain for hash and washing. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Shack, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
