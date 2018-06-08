ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Honey Bananas
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Honey Bananas

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 160 reviews

Honey Bananas

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 160 reviews

Honey Bananas
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.

Effects

Show all

112 people reported 783 effects
Happy 60%
Relaxed 54%
Uplifted 46%
Euphoric 45%
Giggly 31%
Depression 33%
Stress 33%
Pain 25%
Anxiety 22%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

160

write a review

Find Honey Bananas nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Honey Bananas nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Strawberry Banana
parent
Strain
Honey Bananas

Products with Honey Bananas

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Honey Bananas nearby.

Good reads

Show all

What Are You Smoking? Episode 39: Growing Tips With Ed Rosenthal
What Are You Smoking? Episode 39: Growing Tips With Ed Rosenthal
What Are You Smoking? Episode 37: Cannabis History With David Bienenstock
What Are You Smoking? Episode 37: Cannabis History With David Bienenstock
New Strains Alert: Honey Bananas, Sin Valley OG, Jimi Hendrix, LA Chocolat, and More
New Strains Alert: Honey Bananas, Sin Valley OG, Jimi Hendrix, LA Chocolat, and More

Most popular in