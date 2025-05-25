Banana Sours is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co. Umami Seed Co genetics have won over 30 awards around the globe. Their strains include unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart.

Banana Sours is technically a super worked Banana OG bx4 male crossed to a Mint Sours #13 (Headband x MacMints). Banana Sours smells like a delicious sour lime terp. Banana Sours is great for flower and excellent for solventless hash.




