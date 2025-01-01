Biscotti x Zuchi is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co. Umami Seed Co genetics have won over 30 awards around the globe. Their strains include unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart.

Biscotti x Zuchi is a cross of Biscotti x Zuchi. Zuchi is Zkittlez x (Biscotti x Froyo). Biscotti is Triangle Kush x MotorBreath 15.

Biscotti x Zuchi smells like the dank cookie Biscotti strain from Cookies, mixed with the ultimate Z buttery soap goodness of Zuchi. Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.



