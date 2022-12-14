Blackberry Cookies
Blackberry Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Blackberry Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Blackberry Cookies has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blackberry Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
