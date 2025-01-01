stock photo similar to Blue Ballz
SativaTHC 27%CBD —
Blue Ballz
Blue Ballz is a cannabis strain bred by Clout King. Blue Ballz is a pairing of Wagyu and Blue Waffles. Blue Ballz has creamy fruit notes that are similar to a parfait or sugary milk. Blue Ballz's primary terpenes are B-Myrcene, Limonene, and Linalool.
