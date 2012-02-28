Blue Bayou can only be described as a comprehensive psychoactive experience. A true sativa, this peppy flower is optimal for a variety of cerebral ailments; patients report mood elevation and increased focus in particular. This strain may be suitable for a variety of applications including creative pursuits, focused work, or introspective exploration.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
samuelpetu
stantest
GuitarPlayer10
Find Blue Bayou nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Bayou nearby.
Photos
Products with Blue Bayou
Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Bayou nearby.