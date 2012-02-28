ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Blue Bayou
Sativa

2.7 6 reviews

Blue Bayou

Blue Bayou can only be described as a comprehensive psychoactive experience. A true sativa, this peppy flower is optimal for a variety of cerebral ailments; patients report mood elevation and increased focus in particular. This strain may be suitable for a variety of applications including creative pursuits, focused work, or introspective exploration.

Avatar for samuelpetu
Member since 2018
You'll be caught as far as you could tell, glad and inspired, however not garrulous in any sense. Indeed, you'll be effectively occupied and might be on edge around substantial quantities of individuals. Everything around you will be obscured, and you may encounter an extraordinary instance of the c...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for GuitarPlayer10
Member since 2012
Not bad. Very harsh on the lungs though.
GigglyHappyHungrySleepyTalkative
