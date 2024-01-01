stock photo similar to Blue Cookies Cement Shoes Wilson
Hybrid

Blue Cookies Cement Shoes Wilson

Blue Cookies Cement Shoes Wilson is a cannabis strain from Masonic Seed Co of Los Angeles. Masonic is an award-winning breeder of hits like Wilson, and Banana God—he's known for hash strains in particular. Blue Cookies Cement Shoes Wilson is a cross of Blue Cookies x Cement Shoes x Wilson. Leave one of the first reviews of Blue Cookies Cement Shoes Wilson.

