Blue Ice
Blue Ice effects are mostly energizing.
Blue Ice potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Ice is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and euphoric. Blue Ice has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blue Ice, before let us know! Leave a review.
Blue Ice strain effects
Blue Ice strain helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
