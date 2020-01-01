Blue Trane is a cut with a mysterious heritage. These seeds were acquired while Colorado Seed Inc.’s head grower was cultivating strains in Hawaii and have since been stabilized and sown elsewhere. Known for its pleasant indica-dominant effects, Blue Trane offers an unexpectedly heady stimuli some have described as psychedelic that melts away into a relaxing body high that sticks to the bones.
