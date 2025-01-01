stock photo similar to Blueberry DumplingZ
Blueberry DumplingZ
Blueberry DumplingZ is a weed strain from Evermore Genetics. Blueberry DumplingZ is a cross of Blue Cookies x House Z. This strain features a large, round bud structure, with impressive density inherited from its Blue Cookies mother. Expect a rich, berry-like aroma and a smooth, potent experience that highlights the best qualities of both parent strains. Leave the first review.
