Bluezy
stock photo similar to Bluezy
Bluezy
Blz
Hybrid
write a review
Bluezy is a weed strain from Washington breeder Exotic Genetix in 2025. Bluezy is a cross of Zoap x Blueberry Bang Bang. Bluezy has a crazy nice look with colas that get dark blue, and emit a complex basket of different fuels somewhat reminiscent of very aromatic soaps. Leave a review of Bluezy below.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to BluezyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bluezy products near you
Similar to Bluezy near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—