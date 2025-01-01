Blurgundeez
Blurgundeez is a cannabis strain. Blurgundeez comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of Blurgundy x Zawtz bx1. Blurgundeez smells like Juicy Fruit and fuel. Blurgundeez grows big and shrubby. Leave one of the first reviews of Blurgundeez.
