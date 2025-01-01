Bluzcotti
Bluzcotti is a cannabis strain bred by Grounded Genetics. Bluzcotti was created when its mother, Zoap x Biscotti, was pollinated by the Blucci. Bluzcotti’s best phenos will likely have a dessert terps base with notes of paint thinner. Bluzcotti will finish up in week nine of flower and produce medium to high yields.
