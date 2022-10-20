Boss Frost
aka Frost Boss
Boss Frost potency is higher THC than average.
Boss Frost, also known as Frost Boss,, is a hybrid weed strain. Boss Frost has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Boss Frost, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Boss Frost
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Boss Frost products near you
Similar to Boss Frost near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—