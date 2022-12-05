Breathwork
aka Breath Work
Breathwork effects are mostly energizing.
Breathwork potency is higher THC than average.
Breathwork, also known as Breath Work,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, aroused, and energetic. Breathwork has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Breathwork, before let us know! Leave a review.
