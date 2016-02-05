An 80/20 indica-dominant strain bred in Australia, Bronze Whaler gives off the sweet smell of fruit with distinct tropical overtones. Awarded 2nd place at the Sydney Cannabis Cup in 2002, this dense, compact bud produces an abundance of fine white pistils that turn to a bronze hue on upon maturing. For patients seeking long-lasting relief from pain and stress, this nighttime strain is ideal.
